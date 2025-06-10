His In-Laws Wanted To Join Them On Their Honeymoon, So He Cancelled The Reservation Of The Hotel Where They Were Going To Stay

Isn’t it absurd when in-laws ask for the most unreasonable things and act entitled about it?

How would you react if your in-laws insisting on doing something as crazy as joining you on your honeymoon? Would you let them come along, refuse, or get back at them when they ignored your wishes?

This guy’s in-laws wanted to join him on his honeymoon and he simply couldn’t wrap his head around it!

Check out what happened.

AITA for not letting my in-laws join us for our honeymoon So me (26m) and my new wife (27f) just got married and we’re gonna go on our honeymoon when her parents insisted that we should have them come to make sure we don’t do things they don’t like.

Me and my wife both agreed not to and when I told my mother-in-law she said that I was controlling my wife and that they are gonna come. I told her that we are not gonna let them join. Fast forward to the start of the weekend and we get to the hotel and there were her parents.

They simply wanted to spend some time together.

I asked them how they knew and they claimed they guessed. So we cancelled the reservation and went somewhere else and they weren’t there. We enjoyed our weekend and when I checked Facebook there were posts saying that we told them yes and lied about the location.

UH OH…

My wife called them and told them to take it down or else she will tell the truth about her cheating. She took it down and I blocked them from Facebook and Instagram. So AITA?

GEEZ! That’s so weird!

Why would the parents want to go on their daughter’s honeymoon?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user thinks the husband and wife are both adults and don’t need parents on their honeymoon.

This user thinks these in-laws are absurd.

This user thinks this story must be a joke!

This user is questioning the family that this guy married into.

This user knows this guy needs to keep setting his boundaries.

His new in-laws sound crazy!

