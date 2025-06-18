His Mom Agreed To Get A Dog, But After He Bought All The Dog Supplies, She Decided She Wanted A Cat Instead

Sometimes it is better to be safe than sorry.

And by that we mean don’t spend your money until you’re sure the situation is a done deal.

What would you do if your mom agreed to get a dog, but after you bought all the supplies, she changed her mind?

This guy ended up spending way too much money before he got his dog, and he ended up not being able to use any of it.

Check out what happened!

AITA for not taking care of my mom’s cat due to her flip-flopping last minute? This takes place roughly 3 years ago, when I was still in high school. Our household cat of 5 years had sadly passed and we were looking for a replacement, and I suggested that we get a dog instead of a cat. My mom said that it was a great idea, and I offered to buy dog supplies with the money I had saved over the summer. She accepted.

She had gone overboard for the pet!

About a week after pouring roughly $1200~ into dog supplies including toys, food, and the dog itself, my mom randomly flipped and said “I think I want a cat.” That’s it. A single sentence, no warning. Neither me or my dad could do much to change her mind, we didn’t even try.

That’s INSANE!

She’s done stuff like this before. I immediately had to tell the breeder that we didn’t want a dog anymore. I requested a refund, but they claimed that they had a “no refunds” policy. The dog supplies, majority of it from PetCo, were also non-refundable. Another week went by, and we got the new cat.

UH OH…

I informed my mom that because she was the only one who wanted a cat, she would be responsible to 100% of cat duties around the house, explaining that neither me nor my dad were entitled to anything regarding the cat. Because of this, she completely flipped, going mad.

It’s been 3 years and she’s still mad at me over this. I can’t help but think that maybe somewhere here I’m in the wrong. So, AITA?

GEEZ! That’s insane!

How can she flip on something she wanted, and something as important as a pet?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user thinks this guy’s mother is a narcissist.

This user thinks this guy and his dad could just get another pet.

This user thinks this story doesn’t add up.

This user knows this guy signed up for the dog and not the cat.

That’s right! This user knows that mom just wants the control.

If mom had bailed on the idea of a dog before her son spent his money, things wouldn’t have gotten so bad.

