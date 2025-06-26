His Husband Refused To Help His Teen Nephew In Need, So It Stung When He Let His Jobless Sister Stay With Them For Months On End

Even the most generous households have their limits when it comes to supporting someone in need.

What started as a two-week favor to his husband’s sister turned into six months of unpaid bills, noisy weekends, and unequal standards.

AITAH for telling my husband that his sister should be paying rent to live with us? I (37M) and my husband (34M) have been married for 16 years, and dating for 18. He has an older sister (42F) who has been living with us for the past six months.

His older sister had been through all sorts of emotional turmoil.

Her ex-husband had been having affairs, and when she found out, he left for the new woman, taking partial custody of their son (11M) and daughter (6F). He got the house and most of their finances as well.

His husband quickly offered up their home for her to stay at, but he didn’t bother consulting him first.

My husband Jack told her she was welcome to stay with us for a week or two until she could find somewhere more permanent. While this was all okay with me, he had never talked with me beforehand, and the house is all in my name.

But now, it’s been way more than two weeks.

Well, that “week or two” turned into six months and 13 days. She’s been living in our basement, but when the children come over every other weekend, it makes the house very chaotic.

The kids have wrecked havoc, both on their home and their routines.

This makes it hard for me to sleep during the day since I work nights as a police dispatcher.

Her children also tend to make a mess, and sometimes my husband will offer to watch them if his sister wants to go out. His sister does not have a job, and as far as we know, she hasn’t been looking for one.

It’s also began to impact their marriage.

Last night, my husband and I were having trouble finding a compromise to the situation. I think it’s unfair for us to take in his sister, mainly because when my brother had disowned my nephew (19M), my husband was very against the idea that he would be allowed to live in our house rent-free, even though he was only 16 at the time.

But when he brings this up, his husband refuses to acknowledge it.

I brought this up to my husband, and his response was, “That was not a grown-up trying to provide for their family. Plus, he had a job and would’ve been able to pay us rent.” My husband’s family and I have always had a very strong relationship, and I don’t want this to end that.

Still, this doesn’t feel right to him.

But I think it’s unfair to us that we pay all her bills and watch her kids for her, and she can’t even pay us a little rent to help cover these things. AITA?

What did Reddit have to say?

This double standard stings, especially when he’s footing the bill and losing sleep for someone who doesn’t even try to meet them halfway.

