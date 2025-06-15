His Landlord Wanted More Money As He Was Leaving, And Eventually He Had To Get The Police Involved To Recover His Things

Landlords. What would we do without them?

Oh god, so much.

So much cool stuff.

This guy didn’t think having to call the police to get his things back was very cool at all, though.

Check it out and see whether or not you blame him.

AITA for filing a police report after my landlord literally held my stuff hostage? I lived in my old apartment for about five months. At first, everything was fine. But about two months in, I went to visit my mom for a week. A few days after I got back, I found out my landlord had entered my apartment while I was gone. When I asked him about it, he just said he was “checking if everything was okay,” like it was no big deal. But I never gave him permission to go in, and it really didn’t sit right with me. After that, I decided I didn’t want to stay there anymore. I let him know a full month in advance that I’d be moving out and made sure I was paid up on everything.

Laws vary from place to place, but generally speaking, your landlord is legally obligated to give you notice that he or someone on his behalf will be coming into your apartment.

Then, when it came time to actually leave, he suddenly told me I had to pay another month’s rent apparently because he hadn’t found a new tenant yet. I told him that wasn’t my problem and reminded him I gave proper notice. He wouldn’t budge, and after going back and forth and getting nowhere, I ended up calling the police. They helped deescalate the situation, and I thought that was the end of it.

That definitely SHOULD have been it, but…

But as soon as they left, he started up again harassing me and even locking up some of my stuff, saying he wouldn’t let me take it unless I paid him “for the loss.” I was honestly so exhausted and just wanted to be done with it, so I gave in and after some time we settled for an extra month’s bill and paid him just so I could leave in peace.

Oh no, man!

After I moved out, I ended up filing a report with the police about everything that happened the unauthorized entry, the harassment, and how he basically held my stuff hostage to force more money out of me. Since then, a few people have said I shouldn’t have paid him to begin with. But I only paid because I was tired just wanted to get my stuff back. and I didn’t want someone else to go through the same thing. So now I’m wondering… AITA for reporting him?

Let’s see what the comments say:

You definitely should report him, but you shouldn’t have given in first…

Like, the cops had just been there?

It may be too late now that you’ve paid him.

I genuinely wish you the best of luck, sir.

Ruin this dude’s reputation at the very least.

