His Mom Keeps Breaking The Rules When It Comes To His Baby, So He Said He Won’t See Her Again Until She Gets Therapy

AITA for keeping my son away from my mom because she fed him custard? “My wife (30s) and I (also 30s) have a baby boy. Last year, we flew across the country with him to attend a family reunion and visit my parents. Things were going well until my wife caught my mom (68) trying to feed our baby custard off a spoon—against two of our clear rules: no sugar before 1 year old, and no spoon-feeding (we’re doing BLW). My wife and mom had discussed feeding boundaries at length for weeks, and our 6 month old had just started solids.

This has been an ongoing problem.

Since our son’s birth, my mom has increasingly ignored boundaries. The first issue was her demanding photos at 9 am despite our previous ask for no photo requests before 10 am. Her reasoning: “Rules don’t apply to Grandma.” When caught with the custard, my wife immediately took our son and left the room upset without saying a word.

She admitted why she did it.

I stayed behind and asked my mom why she didn’t ask first, and she said, “Because I knew you’d say no.” I was livid—this showed she knowingly overrode our parenting decisions. Later she tried to brush it off as sarcasm. My mom’s sister, who witnessed it, validated my wife’s reaction.

That didn’t go well…

The next day, we sat my parents down to talk. My mom initially apologized but quickly backpedaled, changing details (“It was a fork, not a spoon,” “he just reached for it”). Things got heated. My dad said we were being harsh, and later my mom claimed my wife “screamed” at her. (Neither of us remember screaming but we aren’t going to gaslight her.)

Some things had to change.

We ended the trip early and pulled back communication—my wife, who had been sending daily photos and videos, stopped completely; I now send occasional ones. We tried working on things. My wife proposed an exercise where they would answer questions about their grandparent expectations and we would discuss them together. We agreed they could attend our son’s first birthday if we completed the exercise. They agreed.

But they didn’t follow through.

After multiple reschedules (due to my wife’s postpartum struggles), we finally set a time last minute—but my mom refused to get dressed to be on video, saying I “called every shot so far” and that she’d just listen off-camera. My wife felt slighted and revoked their birthday invitation. My mom later gave a veiled threat and then a different excuse, but the damage was done and we withdrew further.

You can’t win with some people…

After further reflection and therapy, we told them we need them to seek therapy before resuming visits. Their response mentioned the “screaming” again and uncertainty if “this will work out”—but then still asked for photos “every once in a while.” Since then, I’ve kept casual conversation open but deflect photo and visit requests until they start therapy. So, AITA for holding this boundary until therapy happens? Is my wife the jerk for “yelling” or revoking the daily photos in response?”

