His Mom Wants Him To Take Sign Language Lessons To Communicate With His Soon-To-Be Stepbrother, But He’s Not Interested

AITA for snapping at my mom after she tried to force me to learn sign language? “My (13M) mom (35F) has been dating with her now fiancé (38M, let’s call him Jeremy) for two years. Five months ago he proposed her and they got engaged, and moved in together, and now they are planning their wedding. I am cool with this.

I really like Jeremy, they were friends before they started dating, so I met and got close to him before he started dating my mom. I think he’s really cool and I am happy for my mom.

My issue is with his annoying and arrogant son, he is only 2 years older than me but acts like he’s too cool to hang out with me. He treats me like a little kid but there’s only 2 years between us. I will call him Dean. Dean is deaf, and has to use a device (it’s called cochlear implants) to hear. But he can’t wear his device all the time because apparently hearing can be exhausting for him. Tbh, I think this is an excuse he uses to avoid hanging out with us. But that’s what he claims. Anyway he and Jeremy both know sign language but my mom and I don’t. My mom has started learning after she got engaged with Jeremy and she’s pressuring me to learn too but I’m refusing because I don’t want to spend my time learning a whole language for him when he clearly doesn’t even like me.

My mom says I am being disrespectful because we now basically live semi together. (He comes to stay with Jeremy on the weekends. I live with my mom full time. So unfortunately I have to stay with Dean on weekends) Two days ago my mom (in front of Jeremy) started telling me about this great ASL tutor she found online and how she’s thinking about sign me up for her classes. I lost my temper, yelled and told her I don’t want to and just stop pressuring me. I was told to go to my room for yelling at her, and was grounded for a day for using that word. I know I shouldn’t have used that word, but AITA?”

