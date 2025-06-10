His New Company Phone Came With A Determined Salesmen Looking For The Person Who Used To Have That Number, So He Gave The Salesmen Another Number To Call

Imagine getting a new company cell phone, but the number used to belong to someone else. That’s not really a big deal unless you’re getting tons of sales calls for the person who used to have that number!

If this happened to you, would you ignore the calls or find a way to get them to stop?

In today’s story, one man thought he had tried everything to get the wrong number sales calls to stop, but then he had a new idea. This time it actually worked!

Let’s see what he did.

Crank caller vs Pushy Salesman So I am a field worker and my company provides me a company phone. I’ve had it for three years. This phone’s number was provided by Verison Wireless. Apparently the person who had it before me was named (I’ll make one up because I might be identified) Jeter Watts.

He gets a lot of spam calls for Jeter.

Now Jeter gets sales calls 8-10 times a day. No matter what I say, how I answer, or speak, the calls keeps coming for Jeter. I’ve told them it’s a company phone, identified the company, registered the number on the Do Not call list. Nothing works, I still get the calls.

It’s understandable why they assume they’re talking to Jeter Watts.

The pushy sales guys never believe I’m not Jeter Watts. I should also mention that when I call someone the caller ID shows the person I’m calling that Jeter Watts is calling. Neither my companies I.T. department or Verison can change the caller ID. It’s s bit of a joke at the locations I service that Jeter Watts is here or Jeter Watts is calling when it’s just me. Three years of all this.

This crank caller sounds really annoying.

So, one of my locations got s crank call from one of their customers during my visit. A guy calls and says inappropriate stuff if females answer. It happens several times a day. The location has the caller’s number because early on the guy didn’t have caller ID blocking. The guy called when I was on location and they had me answer.

He had an idea.

The guy just hangs up when a male answers. When I found out about all this and that they had the number an instant plan came to mind. I’d take the number from the crank caller and give it to the pushy salesman, telling the that this is my, Jeter Watts’ new number.

This has been going on for 2 months!

I’ve been giving the pushy sales guys the crank caller’s number for two months now. I tell them that is my new number, I talk to them as Jeter, ask them to save number and call me back at the new number. My pushing sales guys calls have reduced to 3-4 per week. I give all of the pushy sales guys the crank callers number. My day is a bit easier.

That’s double revenge on both callers!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

I mean, it might really be Peter.

I’d say prank call.

This was a good plan!

Another person did something similar.

Whatever it takes to get the spam calls to stop!

