His Pregnant Wife Wants To Get A Puppy, But He Thinks They’ll Be Too Busy And Would Rather Wait A Few Years

Hey, puppies are a lot of work!

If you know, you know, my friends…

So you can probably understand why the guy who wrote this story on Reddit doesn’t want to get a new puppy with his wife while she’s expecting a baby.

But is he acting like a jerk?

Read his story below and see what you think.

AITA for denying my wife a puppy? “My wife (30 y/o woman) and I (31 y/o man) have been together for 11 years, and we got married almost 3 years ago. Last year, we decided that we wanted to try to have a child together. So we were very happy when, a few months later, we found out we were expecting.

They got some terrible news.

Unfortunately, the pregnancy ended in a miscarriage, which was very difficult for both of us, but we got through it together. Shortly after, we put ourselves on a waiting list to adopt a dog. We both love animals and had always wanted to have a dog together. A few months went by, and we received the news that we were pregnant again. This pregnancy seems to be going better, and we are expecting the baby in October. Around the same time, we also found out that a new litter of puppies would be born soon and that we had been selected to adopt one. The puppy is expected to be born in June, which means we could bring it home in August or September.

He’s not too crazy about this idea.

I told my wife that I wasn’t comfortable with the idea of training a puppy at the same time we’re having a baby. We both have busy jobs and active social lives, and I just don’t see how we can manage raising a dog while also adjusting to parenthood. Don’t get me wrong, I still want to adopt a dog — but I’d prefer to wait a few months or even years until we’ve settled into life with our baby. My wife dismissed these concerns and said we’d be able to handle it. Shortly after, she even sent a message to the breeder saying that we were still very interested in adopting a puppy. We’ve now reached the point where we’re starting to tell our friends and family that we’re expecting. We’ve received lots of excited congratulations, but also questions about how we’re going to juggle our busy lives with both a baby and a puppy. Whenever I’m asked this, I say that it’s also a concern of mine, but that my wife is determined to get a puppy now, while I’d prefer to wait.

This is getting weird…

Twice now, in response to this, my wife has said that she would choose a puppy over a baby. The first time, I laughed it off as a joke. But when she said it again in front of my family, I reacted angrily. I found it incredibly disrespectful to our unborn child. On the way home, I told my wife that I thought she was being very selfish and that, at this point, I no longer want to adopt a dog — at least not until after the birth of our child. This has since led to quite a bit of arguing and tears. AITA?”

I don’t think his wife really understands how much work it will be to have a baby and a puppy at the same time.

Check out what readers had to say on Reddit.

He’s worried about them being overwhelmed…

