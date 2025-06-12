His Regular Customer Is Super Rude, So He Made Sure He Never Won Anything From The Store

If you’re rude to customer service workers, you’re throwing yourself under the bus because they aren’t likely to help you.

Or something like this story happens. Check out how this worker punished a jerk.

Rude customers don’t deserve free stuff I work at a small corner store in my town. Right now we give out tickets to each customer per purchase. You can rip them open and if you’re lucky you get one with a small prize. Nothing big, just a bottle of ice tea, a pack of gum or something. The thing with those is that you can bend them a bit and see if they’re winning tickets or not. I take some of them out everyday and put them aside.

This comes in handy!

Every day there is this guy coming in, like 5 times a day, to buy scratch tickets. He’s rude to everyone and basically throws the money on the counter while expecting to be served like a king. Once I brought out the trash and right there he always hangs out drinking beer with his friends. Once they were there and he just threw unnecessary rude comments at me for no reason, which ticked me so off.

It becomes routine.

I don’t like him, at all or basically any employee from this store (heard similar stories from them). Now whenever he’s coming in to buy something and acts like a jerk as usual, so I give him one of the losing tickets on purpose. He won’t get anything for free as long as he buys from me.

