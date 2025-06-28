His Sister-in-Law Invited A Bunch Of Extra People On A Vacation, And This Guy Isn’t Happy About It

It drives me nuts when people unexpectedly invite friends to dinner without telling me, so I can only imagine how annoyed this guy must’ve been when he found out that his sister-in-law invited a bunch of other people on a vacation.

Oh, boy…

Read his story below and see what you think about this situation.

AITA for bringing up concerns about an upcoming trip with my brother? “My wife and I are supposed to go on a trip to northern Wisconsin with my younger brother, his new wife and a couple of mutual friends.

We booked an Airbnb months ago and split the bill. Now with a little over a week to go my brother tells me that a bunch of his wife’s friends are also coming. I generally wouldn’t care except that the rental unit is meant for 6 people but now needs to hold 11 and we paid our share of the bill while these newcomers are paying nothing.

It also feels like the trip has turned from a relaxing laid back getaway to a big party. AITA for complaining about this?”

Who does something like this?!?!

