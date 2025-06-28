His Wife Always Rudely Snaps At Him, And He’s Thinking About Treating Her The Same Way

Ugh, we all have someone in our lives…

WIBTA for treating my wife the way she treats me? “Often when my wife is doing something and I distract her just a tiny bit, she snaps at me. This morning we both had a day off, so we spent it together. We had a…nice time…together, and then immediately we start cleaning the apartment–we both agreed we would do together today, so I also started doing my part. Our pet bird was out, so I took her in my hand and was walking her to the cage to put her away while we cleaned. As I walked, I was holding her in a playful way, and I walked by my wife and showed her, saying, “Look at this crazy bird.”

My wife responded with, “I’m focusing right now! Don’t distract me!!” She was pretty harsh with her tone. All I was hoping for was maybe a little laugh and a smile for one second–a continuation of the nice feelings from the morning–but all I got was anger. She regularly treats me this way, but I was quite surprised that she immediately treated me this way right after we had such a nice time. Then I went to our room where she was folding clothes. I put my knee onto the bed to grab something, and I crumpled a sheet a bit that she had just folded.

She yelled at me and said, “You just destroyed what I did! You don’t appreciate the work I’m doing! I won’t fold clothes now.” And she left the apartment in protest. It seems some stupid sheets are more important to her than how she talks to her husband. If I had talked to her how she talked to me, it would have caused a huge fight, for sure. She regularly comes up to me when I am doing things–even when I have my headphones in listening to an audiobook while cleaning, or even when I am working at my desk (I work from home) and distracts me with things–sometimes important, sometimes not, sometimes playful things. Yet I never snap at her like she did to me. But maybe I should start doing so…”

