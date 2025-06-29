His Wife Has A Hard Time Waking Up With Alarms, So He Changed Hers To The Sound Of A Cat Vomiting

Waking up to an alarm clock isn’t always easy. In fact, some people sleep through their alarm.

This man has a wife who always runs late for work because she has a hard time waking up with alarms.

So, he had an idea to help her wake up.

Read the full story below to see what he did and how his wife reacted.

AITA for setting my wife’s alarm to the sound of a cat vomiting to get her out of bed on time? My wife has a hard time waking up with alarms. She’s one of those “five more minutes” people. I don’t really mind it most days as I get a few extra cuddles, but sometimes, she ends up running late for work because of it.

So, I had an idea. A mildly evil idea. I changed her alarm sound to the sound of a cat vomiting. And let me tell you—it worked perfectly! She bolted upright in a panic, totally freaked out, and then realized it was just her alarm.

The best part? She didn’t go back to sleep after that. Mission accomplished. Buuut… she wasn’t exactly thrilled. She gave me that look. You know the one.

I just smiled and said, “Hey, it worked, didn’t it?” She made me change it back, of course. So… AITA for using a cat vomit sound as an alarm? It’s to help my wife get up on time.

