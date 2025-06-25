His Wife Refused To Look For Work While He Drained His Savings, And He Began To Resent Carrying The Weight Alone

Financial strain can test even the strongest relationships, especially when one partner feels like they’re carrying the entire load.

One husband watched their bank account dwindle and his anxiety grow, while his wife slept in and played video games. The ensuing imbalance soon became an existential threat to their relationship.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for wanting my wife to get a job? I (23M) am in the military, and it doesn’t pay very well—about $54k/year.

His wife’s unemployment has only added to his mounting financial stress.

Since my wife (27F) moved in with me, she’s had a few on-and-off jobs, but she hasn’t held anything longer than 6 months. Normally, I wouldn’t be too worried because we always find a way to get by.

But this time, things feel different.

However, it’s now been over a year since she’s had a job, her car is broken down, and she’s applying to Dollar General and other jobs that she’s overqualified for.

He’s growing increasingly concerned about his financial stability.

I now have $60 in my checking account and only $1k in my savings. I love her to death, but I feel like she’s dragging me down a hole that I’m never going to be able to recover from.

He doesn’t understand how someone as qualified as his wife is so reluctant to go out and look for work.

She’s a nationally certified pharmacy tech, and literally any place here would hire her (the military has a preferred hiring program that she also refuses to use).

She always seems to have a convenient excuse ready for him.

Anytime I ask, she says she’s looking and just isn’t getting any callbacks, but I know for a fact that she sleeps till noon at least sometimes because I’ve come home for lunch and seen it. I know she wakes up and plays video games for hours because I see it on my phone.

But he’s beginning to wonder how much more he can take.

Idk guys. I just feel like I’m at the end of my rope here. My life is filled with anxiety now, and I’m the only one living in reality. AITA?

Love may survive a lot, but with enough real-world pressure, even the strongest bonds can begin to break down.

What did Reddit have to say?

It’s time to start having some serious conversations about their future together.

His wife deserves the benefit of the doubt, but if she still refuses to step up, some hard decisions will need to be made.

He should try to stick it out, but also start planning for what would happen if things went south.

Maybe what the wife really needs is someone to ask her what’s been going on with her.

He gave her time, space and support, but he got little in return.

If nothing changes soon, he’ll have to choose between love and survival.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.