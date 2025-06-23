HOA Rule Stated That You Could Only Park Three Vehicles In Your Driveway, So One Homeowner Parked Two Cars On A Narrow Street

Imagine living in a neighborhood with an HOA where there was a rule that you could only park 3 cars in your driveway.

For most families, that probably wouldn’t be a problem, but the person in today’s story owns a lot more than 3 cars.

He can’t exactly get rid of his cars to follow the HOA rules, so he has to find a creative way to get the HOA to change the rules.

Let’s see what he does.

My HOA will learn that I absolutely live by the letter of the law. My HOA recently changed the rules limiting the amount of vehicles allowed in my driveway. I collect cars (all of which run, drive, and are registered and insured) and my household also has 4 licensed drivers. When I moved in, the rules stated “only 1 class c vehicle allowed per driveway,” well that was fine by me, since class c vehicles don’t exist. Class C vehicles were not defined in the HOA rules either. I assume whoever wrote that rule assumed since they had a class c license, standard cars and trucks must be class C.

He wasn’t kidding about having a lot of vehicles!

So I moved in, and after stuffing 2 cars, 4 motorcycles and my camper in my garage, I placed 5 vehicles in my driveway. The letters came. I was quickly able to deflate them after asking them for the legal definition of a class C vehicle. No fines paid.

The rules changed.

Fast forward about a year, and the HOA proposed a rule change. Now stating ” 3 vehicles per driveway maximum.” Since 3 is more than one, and people lack critical thinking skills, it was passed with over 85% support. Fine. 3 vehicles it is.

The street was fair game!

I did some digging and found the streets in my HOA were turned over to the city (an effort to avoid having to foot the maintenance bill I’m sure) and as such, the HOA had no authority to stop people from parking on a public street. So I moved 2 vehicles to my very narrow street. One in front of my house, and one directly across the street in front of my neighbors house. Now, the only vehicles that could safely drive past my home were motorcycles and the one guy with a smart car.

I’m sure the neighbors hated him.

It was glorious. My street is a main artery into and out of the neighborhood. Lots of u-turns and backtracking for folks to get home or to work.

They are the ones who did the rest of the work for me.

There’s power in numbers!

Complaints and calls to the HOA president resulted in another rule change vote. Now my driveway is open to any amount of legally registered vehicles. It fits 9…. I need more cars 🙂

Sometimes you have to show the whole neighborhood the consequences of a stupid rule in order to get the rule changed.

This home owner did a great job doing just that!

