Homeless Man Freaked Out On Her When She Tried To Help Him, So She Made Sure He Had To Wait To Get Money Back In His Account

Disrespect me? Have fun waiting 21 days for your money. “I do a lot of work with the homeless. My house is offered to many that I trust for a night when the weather is extreme. We’ve had a few days of snow, lately and last night I got a call.

I have 2 rules for staying at my house, 1. NO DRUGS. 2. Respect me and my house, or lose both. I have a couch with a pullout bed that’s always made and ready for who ever needs it. Because of my first rule, not many take me up on my offer.

Last night I got a desperate call so I got in my car at 9 pm and drove an hour to pick him up. He offered me gas money which was a huge help because I was on E (empty, gas tank) When I picked him up, he told me he needed to get his backpack from a friend. That’s common to leave things with others who have a car/shelter if you don’t. An hour and a half later, his friend was talking too loud on the phone and I hear he’s trying to get drugs, not his ‘backpack’.

I told him that he knew my rules, and he wasn’t bringing drugs in my car or my house. So, he freaks out on me, slams my car, starts crying that he’s going to be out in the rain all night, saying I’m just like his abusive ex girlfriend, even going as far as to call me a ‘little Ashley’. (Names changed). He had sent me gas money via an app, but because he put in his password incorrect 4x, it held the funds for 24 hours. I left, and he starts blowing up my phone demanding the $ back. There was no money in my account because it was on a hold. He saw that email when it happened, he was sitting right next to me.

So this morning, he starts threatening me, saying he’s going to claim fraud and ruin my account and my credit. Obviously he doesn’t understand how this works, because he can do neither. This morning I get an email saying he filed a claim, stating he didn’t receive the item. He can only get his money back if the sale was done online, not just the payment. An in person sale doesn’t qualify for a refund. And it wasn’t a sale. I don’t want a black mark on my account so I submitted our texts saying he was giving me gas money, and the explanation. Now, instead of sending it back after the a 24 hour hold, he has to wait up to 21 days until the claim is settled.

Even then, it will go to my account. I’ll send it back, but I shouldn’t because I still drove an hour to get him, waited an hour and a half, and he knew the rules before he even asked. Have fun waiting 3 weeks.”

