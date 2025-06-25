Honda Driver Wasn’t Expecting The Steep Price She Was Quoted To Replace Her Broken Car Key

I’ve heard rumors about this before, but now I guess it’s been confirmed…

I’m talking about how ridiculously expensive it is to get a replacement key from a car dealership!

A woman named Apaea posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she found out about this practice.

Apaea showed viewers that she somehow accidentally broke the key to her Honda.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Honda said it would cost $175 to replace.”

That’s a pretty expensive mistake!

Here’s the video.

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual didn’t hold back.

That is highway robbery!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!