Honda Pilot Driver Sounded Off About The Problems She’s Having With Her New Car, And Her Dealership Isn’t Helping At All

I guess all SUVs aren’t created equal…

A woman named Kali took to TikTok to complain about the many issues she’s having with her Honda Pilot.

Things with her vehicle have become so unpredictable that she said, “I’m just basically playing Russian roulette right now.”

Kali told viewers, “So, my first issue happened about two months ago. I’m driving down the highway. I’m on my way to drop my kids off in the morning, and all my dash lights came on for my safety features.”

She took the car to a Honda repair shop and she told viewers, “And it came up as I guess, what’s called an internal radar failure.”

Kali then took her Pilot to a Honda dealership. After looking at it, the folks there said they were unable to find the problem.

She said, “We go back and forth and back and forth, and I get nowhere, and they send me on my way.”

It wasn’t long before Kali had more bad luck.

She said, “I’m on my way home from picking up my kids, and I pull over to the side of the road and my car shuts off. All my lights come on, my dash braking system once again, and my e-brake was on.”

Kali continued, “So I thought that this was just a fluke, so I restarted my car and I kept driving. Now, as I’m driving, I come to an intersection, and my car stalls and shuts off again. And my e-brake goes on, and I almost got hit with my kids in the car. So at this point in the game, this is not just a little issue. This is becoming a safety hazard, and I don’t feel safe driving my kids in this vehicle.”

The folks at Honda told Kali that her car needs to “actively die” so it can then be towed and diagnosed.

Kali said that the Pilot did eventually die, and then she was able to follow Honda’s protocol for repair.

Here’s the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

What a pain in the neck!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!