‘Hopefully, I won’t get sued for this.’ – Former Subway Employee Spills The Tea On Their Sandwiches

It hurts when someone bursts your bubble about a restaurant you love, but that’s what this former Subway employee did in her viral exposé.

“I was a General Manager last year,” TikToker @monica.lynne.bitner says.

“And I’m going to tell you the things you should not be eating there.”

Monica is recording the video in her car and speaks very assertively.

“If you’re going into Subway before noon, before the new bread has been made for the day and the person who is making your sandwich asks you, ‘Toasted or not toasted?’ before pulling their bread out of the cabinet, it’s because your bread is stale.”

Monica also doesn’t advise ordering the sides they are phasing out, like churros, because they could be really old.

Don’t get her started on Subway chicken salad. “If it’s premade and on the line, don’t get it,” she says, wagging her finger.

“I have been known to push dates (of goods) back multiple times because that’s what your hiring managers want,” she says.

Another reason to not be rude to a restaurant worker when you have a problem with your order.

