Horrible Manager Demanded That An Employee Work Unpaid After Clocking Out, So Later That Night They Quit And Never Looked Back

Have you ever dreamed about quitting a job in a dramatic way such as storming out in the middle of a work shift?

The employee in this story does just that, and it all happened in front of customers.

It made the horrible manager look bad, and worked out really well for the employee who quit.

Let’s see how it all unraveled.

Asked to quit on the spot? OK, I will take you up on that 🙂 This happened 20 years ago after i had just turned 18 and during my first adult job as a cook in a franchise that has a very creepy clown as a mascot. After working there for 6 months, i decided that i preferred to work as a bartender so it was known that I was looking to find some other job in a bar. This is a bit relevant with what happened.

Not so fast…

So, I was supposed to clock out at 4 pm. As soon as my shift ended, I punched my card (yes, we used to punch cards back then) and I was on my way to change clothes so i can leave. As I was leaving the kitchen a big group of customers (like 10 or 12) walk in the store, so one of the managers, demanded me stay to help. Note, she did not ask me if i can help, she demanded that i help even though i had already clocked out. Being 18 and nice, i agreed to stay to help.

The manager overheard him complaining.

Around 20 minutes later and i was still in the kitchen with several orders still to do, so i was complaining to the second manager who is also working the kitchen at the time that i really needed to go. For some reason, the other manager (the one that demanded that i stayed to help) overheard my complaint and starts yelling at me that i am useless and that i should be grateful that i have a job and that i shouldn’t say these things as she knows i am searching for another job and she could fire me on the spot. Mind you, she was not working the kitchen she just entered the kitchen to grab some stuff. So i told her that i had already finished my shift and i was not getting paid for the extra time i was there, and that I was already late for the plans i had.

Yes, he really did want to quit.

So she yelled to me: “If you want to leave now, i might as well quit” Cue Malicious Compliance. I followed her instruction to the letter. I told her: “Yes, I want to leave now, so i quit!” I took off my shirt and pants (as they were company issued), and went to pick up my stuff wearing only my underwear.

The customers saw everything.

Even after picking up my clothes i didn’t bother to get dressed just walked out of the front door in my underwear. My shoes were also mine so i was not barefoot. I walked to my car, where i put on the rest of my clothes. This happened in full view of the customers as the kitchen is in direct view from the whole store. She was dumbfounded and some customers even clapped and cheered because they heard how nasty she was being with me. Later i found out that she was reprimanded by the owner (probably because everything happened in view of customers) and i even got a small bonus on my last paycheck. Within the next couple of weeks found a bar tending job that i kept for a few years. So in the end everything was for the best.

Talk about a dramatic exit! That deserves applause!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This is what I was thinking too.

Yeah, 20 years ago wasn’t that long ago.

LOL

Seriously! He should’ve just gone home!

This person has a question.

This person has a specific hope about the underwear situation.

What a way to quit a job!

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.