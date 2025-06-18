His Roommate Made Him Look After Her Baby Even When He Was Working, So He Made It Clear That He Won’t Babysit Anymore

Sometimes it is important to know your boundaries and make things clear!

What would you do if a roommate kept expecting you to babysit for free?

This guy shares how his roommate did just that, and it is interfering with his work.

Is he wrong for refusing to babysit?

Check out the full story!

AITA for slowly backing off of childcare? So I am in a somewhat newish roommate situation. The deal with the roommates was simple (and of their choosing) I do housework while I am looking for a job to cover the rent.

He shares how he usually navigates everything…

Now I will admit, I wasn’t always on top of it, never said no or anything, I can just be kinda ditsy minded and forget. There however, were always some limitations to that, that were agreed upon before I moved in. Childcare and animal care are exceptions, those have NEVER been added to my responsibilities.

The deal was clear…

Even the leading head of household frequently had to remind the mother, that caring for their child is not something I ever have to do, that its a request, and I at any time, can say no. So she respected this, for awhile. So she sleeps during the day, and is up at night, not for work or anything, its just when her gaming friends are most active.

This is where it gets rough…

I have a similar sleeping schedule, except mine is for work, found a job, working nights, paying rent and all now. The child used to wake the mother in the morning (about an hour after mother went to bed) for breakfast, but the mother started telling her no, go ask him (him being me). This was fine, until I had fully adjusted to my job, which meant the child was waking me up instead. The mother never even bothered to ask me if that was okay, hence my issue with the morning stuff.

He didn’t want to do anything extra.

But even at that point, it was only thrice a week, when the child didn’t have school (the mother was extremely diligent about being awake to get the child to school) Last week, the mother informs me the child has graduated ger grade, and wont have school for awhile. I immediately looked at both parents, and told them we needed to figure out morning childcare, because I was NOT willing to be woken up 7 days a week.

Ive also stopped agreeing most of the time, though not every time, to babysit, seeing as I was getting absolutely nothing for it.

He knows what he has to do!

I am no longer on the work instead of pay, as I am paying now, and its interfering with my work, last couple times I agreed, Ive been late to work because the mother’s timing she told me she’d be back, was off.

I am standing my ground on this matter, despite it ticking the mother off, in my mind, I am not the parent, its not my responsibility. So, AITA?

UH OH! That sounds troublesome!

Why can’t the mother just look after her child?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user is confused why people are finding it hard to make sense of the story.

That’s right! This user thinks he needs to be more firm with his boundaries.

This user thinks he needs an alternate rule every time the child is left with him.

That’s right! This user knows he is paying, so he doesn’t have to look after anything now.

Exactly! This user knows the other roommate needs to take care of her own child!

He needs to find somewhere else to live!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.