Hotel Guest Uses The Computer In The Hotel Lobby, But Another Impatient Hotel Guest Wants Him To Hurry Up

Do you remember the days before cell phones when you had to use a computer to check your email?

Imagine living back in the early 2000s, staying at a hotel, and having to rely on the complimentary computer in the hotel lobby in order to access the internet.

What would you do if another hotel guest tried to urge you to hurry so they could use the computer? Would you hurry, or would you make them wait longer than ever?

Let’s see what the hotel guest in this story decides to do.

Want to Use the Hotel Computer? Good Luck with That! I was staying at a hotel in 2001. They had a computer for customers to use in the lobby. I was checking my email on the lobby computer when Mrs. Entitled and Entitled Son came in. Entitled Son wanted to use the computer, but was being a jerk about it: pacing, sighing, and generally being passive-aggressive obnoxious.

He was not about to rush.

Eventually, Mrs. Entitled approached me, and in a rude tone, asked/demanded I get off the computer so Entitled Son could use it. I gave a noncommittal answer. Since they were both being such entitled tools, I made sure to take extra time to check my email, as well as my favorite websites—anything to prolong their agony. Had either of them been pleasant, I would have quickly wrapped up my business and let them on. But if you’re going to be disagreeable—well, you reap what you sow.

Ah, the days when we didn’t all have tiny handheld computers that we take everywhere we go.

Unfortunately, the Entitled family probably didn’t learn their lesson that day.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

That entitled kid probably wouldn’t hurry.

Being polite really does go a long way.

Oooo, this person would’ve made the kid wait even longer!

Seriously, it’s time to let it go.

Telling someone to hurry can really backfire!

