Husband’s Ex Can’t Afford Private School Anymore, So He Wants Wife To Yank Her Kids Out Too

His kids had to switch schools after their mom lost her job.

Now he wants her to “be fair” and downgrade her own kids’ education too.

Read on for the story.

AITAH for refusing to change my children’s school for husband after his ex wife lost her high paying job I am 42f with two children 16f and 12m with my ex dany. I have been married to Greg 44m who had a son 15m and daughter 10f with his ex Lia. We met at our children’s school. Danny and i jointly fund our children’s private school and they have college funds set by both set of grandparents. He is loaded. My ex and I don’t like each other. But we co parent well and want best for kids. Greg and I have decided that things we buy and treat kids equal at home. But school, college fund won’t be mixed as our ex are involved. As well as gifts from ex partners..

History noted…

We have had to teach kids the differences about the income when it comes to my ex kids. Kids are nice to each other and share things. Although they definitely love their bio siblings way more. Greg and his ex jointly fund their children education too. But Lia lost her job recently and has to downgrade. That means they can’t pay for same school. They had to change school. Now he is pressuring me that his kids hate that my children go to bigger international school. And we should change school after summer.

Oh boy.

I told him that my kids education can’t be compromised and it was clear to us, that we are responsible for our children’s school as well as college education. We are fighting a lot on this and he is saying I am being too tough. He is sleeping in other room. But I won’t change anything regarding my children and my ex alone can pay for children education, if I even try to do this and my kids will never forgive me. I love Greg but this is the hill I will die on.

Well, you’ve got your answer then.

I don’t think he would’ve changed his kids’s schools if this was the case on my side. Even if it means, I have to lose him. I am hurting inside. But I want best for my children. AITA?

Most agreed: if he truly wanted fairness, he’d focus on building up, not pulling others down.

This person makes a fair point.

This person says to stand her ground no matter what…she’s making the right choice.

This person confirms…kids are #1.

Blending families shouldn’t mean blending down everyone’s opportunities.

Her husband needs to get over it.

