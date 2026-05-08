Someone Refused Free Ice Cream at a Restaurant, and Their Dad Made a Big Deal Out of It

Some people get offended by the strangest things…

And this person’s father definitely fits into that category.

Read on and find out why her dad got upset…because she wasn’t interested in having some ice cream.

Get started now!

AITA and arrogant for not wanting to take free ice cream? “I had a family dinner recently and the restaurant offered some free ice cream to go along with the meal. I checked the ice cream out, and it was your very generic ice cream cups you could find practically anywhere, and I wanted to eat at an ice cream shop near my place instead, which serves higher quality ice cream.

No, thanks!

So I didn’t want to take the free ice cream, and said so, citing my wanting the ice cream shop ice cream instead, and I didn’t want to take double desert, seeing as that would be pretty bad for my health in the long run.

Okay…

My father shook his head and said, “You’re so arrogant, just take the ice cream.” This struck me. Was I being arrogant for not wanting to take the free ice cream, or being too picky for it? I’ve been thinking about this over and over for the past few days, but I truly don’t know. If you all could give me an objective opinion on this, I’d be grateful, and perhaps course-correct my behavior sooner than later. AITA?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

This Reddit user spoke up.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This is a very strange thing to get upset about…

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