June 9, 2025 at 10:47 am

Hyundai Driver Said Her Paint Job Went Bad Two Weeks After She Bought Her Car

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about her car's paint job

Well, this is a bummer…

A woman named Haylee posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she isn’t too happy with the Hyundai she bought only two weeks previously…

And it all comes down to the vehicle’s paint job.

woman talking about her car

Haylee said, “Imagine purchasing a car from a Hyundai dealership, and within 13 days of purchasing it, the car’s paint starts chipping everywhere.”

peeling paint on a car

She added, “Everybody says they have issues with the white paint. I have issues with my red paint. It is literally chipping off in huge bubbles.”

And that video doesn’t lie…

Look at this thing!

paint peeling on a red car

Check out the video.

@Hyundai USA @Hyundai Worldwide It’s me again! | will continue making videos about your defective paint jobs until you reach out and fix my vehicle. #fyyp #hyundaipaint #hyundai

Now let’s see what viewers had to say.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this viewer spoke up.

This is not a good look, Hyundai…

