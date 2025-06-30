New Homeowner Just Discovered A Locked Door Behind A False Bookshelf. – ‘So the question is, do I crack it open?’

When you buy a new house, you can expect to discover a few things that are surprising.

What this new homeowner discovered, however, was quite a shock, so she made a video about it.

The video starts out with her showing a set of bookcases in a room, and she says, “Ok, so when I bought this house last year, this shelving was left and I never moved it because it goes all the way to the ceiling. And, last night it was discovered that there is in fact not just a wall, but there’s a hidden door behind the shelving.”

She shows the wall behind the shelves and says, “So the question is, do I crack it open? I mean, what if there’s squirrels or something? I don’t know. But also, what if there’s treasure?”

Woah, that’s crazy! I’ve always wanted a house with a hidden room.

Next, she has a guy with her who is trying to get the door open, but it won’t budge, so they go down into the pantry below where the room would be and they find something else, “Oh my God, it is a staircase!” Yup, there was a hidden staircase as well going up into the hidden room.

Ok, now I’m definitely invested. I want to know what it up there!

They go up the stairs and reveal the hidden room. She says, “Oh, ****. Dang. That’s actually pretty cool.”

Ok, so the hidden room isn’t super nice, but it is a big area, almost like an attic.

If she wanted to, she could easily clean it up and make it a nice hidden library or even a place to watch TV or something.

I would love to have a hidden room like this.

Check out the video to see it for yourself.

@zara_braley Shoutout to my brother who came over with a head lamp and sense of adventure to find out what was behind the door in my bedroom…perks of having an old house you never know what you’ll find on a random Tuesday night 🤪 #oldhouse #maine #hiddenroominmyhouse ♬ original sound – Zara

Read on to see what the people in the comments say about it.

This person makes a really good point.

This person wants her to make a nice hidden room, possibly a library.

This commenter has some very practical advice.

I love hidden rooms and this is a cool one since it has two entrances. She could make something really nice out of this.

