‘These baggies are leaching microplastics into your food when microwaved.’ – New Lawsuit Exposes The Dangers Of Ziploc Baggies

Ziploc is a massively popular brand that makes food storage bags used by millions of people.

This TikToker is talking about a lawsuit that has recently been filed against them because even though the company claims their baggies are safe for use in the microwave, it has been shown that when heated, they leak microplastics into the food.

She starts her video with a news story in the background with the headline, “Ziploc facing class action lawsuit over alleged undisclosed microplastics.”

She says, “If you’ve ever used a Ziploc bag before, they may owe you money. Ziploc has been hit with a lawsuit alleging that these baggies are leaching microplastics into your food when microwaved, even though they are advertised as microwave safe.”

If that is true, they are putting people in danger and false advertising.

The TikToker goes on to say, “We know that heat and plastic don’t mix, so if you’re looking for a safer alternative, make the switch to silicone.”

Ahh, so she is selling silicone products. Are they better than plastic?

This TikToker is for the page of Grove Collaborative, which sells silicone products.

She continues, “I’d highly suggest Stasher to get away from the single-use plastics. They have a great silicone storage system. These bags are heat resistant up to 425 degrees.”

Finally, she wraps up her video by saying, “For more helpful swaps on how to detox your home, make sure you’re following Grove Collaborative.”

Honestly, whether she is selling something or not, those microplastics are scary, and it is good to know about the lawsuit.

If it is proven that Ziploc knowingly allowed this to happen, it could cost them millions.

It is scary how dangerous many of the products in our homes can be.

Ziploc shouldn’t false advertise, but honestly, doesn’t everyone know not to put plastic bags in the microwave?

