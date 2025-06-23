Impatient Customers Claimed The Bathroom Lock Was Broken, So The Manager Opened It And Found An Employee Still Inside

People can get really impatient over things that don’t need to be rushed.

So, what would you do if someone kept banging on the bathroom door even after you told them it was occupied?

Would you rush to clear the way for them?

Or would you shout back and finish what you’re doing?

In the following story, one employee finds herself in this exact situation.

Here’s how she handled it.

“It was taking forever!!” My small store has one men’s and one women’s washroom available for use by both staff and customers. I was utilizing said facilities one day when I hear someone try the door. Then knock. Me: “Someone is in here!” More knocking.

Apparently, they didn’t understand the first time.

Me: (louder) “Just a minute! Someone is in here!” Well, some things take a little longer to accomplish than others, so a few moments later, what do you know, more knocking and rattling of the doorknob! Then silence. About 30 seconds later, I’m washing my hands when I hear a key in the lock, and my manager opens the door!

Then, they got the manager.

Manager: “Oh, I’m sorry! These ladies told me the lock was stuck!” I look over, and they mutter, “It was taking forever! ” Then they see me exiting the restroom. One of them exclaims, “Can you believe it?! It was an employee!!!” Because employees shouldn’t be allowed to use the washroom, apparently!

Wow! Those two give impatient a new meaning.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about this situation.

The look on their faces must’ve been funny.

This person dealt with a rude and entitled customer.

Great point!

Yes, you would think!

Those ladies were sure rude!

She did the right thing by taking her time to finish her business.

Employee or not, she has every right to use the restroom.

