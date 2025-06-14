Two Guys Just Sat Down At Her Table And Now They Won’t Leave. – ‘How many times do you have to say no to a man?’

Going out to the bar can be a fun way to hang out with friends or meet new people.

Unfortunately, this is also a place where you are bound to run into some creepy guys who won’t take no for an answer.

When this TikToker realized that the two guys trying to sit at her table weren’t going to leave, she started recording them to show just how ridiculous they can be.

The caption playing over the video says, “How many times do you have to say no to a man?”

The video starts out showing one of the young ladies at the table and she says, “This is a girls-only table. Yeah, I’m respectfully asking you to go to another table.”

Ok guys, you shot your shot, but they said no.

Time to move on…But of course they won’t.

The video continues with the young ladies saying, “There are plenty of tables. Like there’s that one with nobody at it. Go, go away. I’m begging. Go. It’s weird for you to just sit down with us.”

The guys just won’t leave.

The video is a little hard to hear them, but they keep trying to make lame excuses for staying.

Naturally, the girls start getting more and more upset and frustrated with them.

At this point, one of the guys says, “Hey, my brother likes you.” To which the girls say, “I DON’T CARE. We are both in relationships and I’d love if you would leave. Go away please. Go. Go. Go!”

Honestly, if this weren’t so scary, it would be funny.

These guys are entirely out of line.

By the end of the video the girls are desperate and just want the guys gone, so to draw attention to them, one of the girls starts yelling, “WITCH, WITCH, WITCH!”

Not surprisingly, these guys just won’t give up.

They should have been kicked right out of the bar and banned for life.

Watch the video for yourself and see how frustrating it is.

The guys are getting no sympathy in the comments, check it out.

This commenter gives them a nice burn.

This person puts it perfectly. What more could they do?



Right, I would be so embarrassed!

If this is what it is like going out to a bar these days, I’d stop going.

The guys are jerks, but honestly, the bar should have taken action and kicked them out.

