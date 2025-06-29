Joann Fabrics Customer Showed Up For The “Everything Must Go” Sale, But The Discounts Were Hilariously Bad

It’s so hard to find a good price on something these days that even businesses that are literally liquidating and throwing in the towel can barely provide a bargain.

Just look at this video from TikTok user @sheepadoodleluna:

“POV,” says the caption, “you went to Joann’s ‘store closing’ ‘everything must go’ sale.”

The price tags were less than impressive.

Like oh boy, a couple dollars off?

The cart remained empty.

And our shopper remained unimpressed.

Seriously, what are we even doing here?

Seems like to get a good deal at a clearance sale, you’ve gotta be there in just the right 6 minute window between when the prices get good and everything is gone.

Most “sales” aren’t sales, they’re regular prices dressed as bargains.

Man, remember when Black Friday meant something?

The point is, capitalism is going great, no notes.

