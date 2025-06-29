June 29, 2025 at 6:48 am

Joann Fabrics Customer Showed Up For The “Everything Must Go” Sale, But The Discounts Were Hilariously Bad

by Ben Auxier

A Joann's store closing sale

TikTok/sheepadoodleluna

It’s so hard to find a good price on something these days that even businesses that are literally liquidating and throwing in the towel can barely provide a bargain.

Just look at this video from TikTok user @sheepadoodleluna:

A Joann's store closing sale

TikTok/sheepadoodleluna

“POV,” says the caption, “you went to Joann’s ‘store closing’ ‘everything must go’ sale.”

A Joann's store closing sale

TikTok/sheepadoodleluna

The price tags were less than impressive.

A Joann's store closing sale

TikTok/sheepadoodleluna

Like oh boy, a couple dollars off?

A Joann's store closing sale

TikTok/sheepadoodleluna

The cart remained empty.

A Joann's store closing sale

TikTok/sheepadoodleluna

And our shopper remained unimpressed.

@sheepadoodleluna

♬ Yacht Club – MusicBox

Seriously, what are we even doing here?

2025 05 25 15 52 23 Joann Fabrics Customer Showed Up For The Everything Must Go Sale, But The Discounts Were Hilariously Bad

Seems like to get a good deal at a clearance sale, you’ve gotta be there in just the right 6 minute window between when the prices get good and everything is gone.

2025 05 25 15 52 42 Joann Fabrics Customer Showed Up For The Everything Must Go Sale, But The Discounts Were Hilariously Bad

Most “sales” aren’t sales, they’re regular prices dressed as bargains.

2025 05 25 15 53 02 Joann Fabrics Customer Showed Up For The Everything Must Go Sale, But The Discounts Were Hilariously Bad

Man, remember when Black Friday meant something?

2025 05 25 15 53 18 Joann Fabrics Customer Showed Up For The Everything Must Go Sale, But The Discounts Were Hilariously Bad

The point is, capitalism is going great, no notes.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter