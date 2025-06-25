Lady Exploited The Return System In A Jewelry Store For Months, But This Retail Worker Finally Realized What She Was Doing And Stopped Her

Using an item enough to test it out, not liking it and then returning it is very common.

What is not so common is exploiting this privilege and using it as a rental service for as long as one can get away with it.

And this is what a retail worker had to deal with. She shares how she handled the situation in this story.

“But I don’t feel like it anymore!” That was about 4-5 years ago. Think jewelry kiosk in a mall. I was a salesperson there for about 2 years, and we also took care of returns, fixing broken jewelry etc. There was this middle-aged woman who had a terrible taste in jewelry – everything she bought was very exaggerated and over-the-top (therefore expensive) and she looooved returning stuff.

One day she comes in and throws a bracelet on the counter without a word. Me: hi, how are you? How can I help you today. Lady: hi, I’d like to return this. Me: ok, do you have a receipt? Lady: you can locate it on your computer, the name is [Lady].

I look it up, and I see that a. was purchased over 2 months ago, b. she replaced another item in order to buy the bracelet. c. It was clearly worn and used. Not damaged, but used. Obviously, the right to replace an item is a one time thing, and obviously you can’t replace an item you bought two months ago and used.

She argues nonstop and is adamant about replacing it. My patience started running thin. I told her, “ma’am, would you have liked to pay for an item that has been used by someone else and wasn’t new?” “No, but-“

“And would you like to purchase from a store that was full of items that people kept buying and returning and weren’t new?” “No, but-“

“And do you understand that collections change, and we can’t accept jewelry that was purchased that long ago?” “Yes, but-“

“But what?” She seemed really frustrated. “But don’t feel like wearing this bracelet anymore!” The customer after her in line, looking ticked off: THEN YOU SHOULDN’T BUY JEWELERY YOU DON’T LIKE IDIOT! Yeah. People.

Some people are so shameless it’s almost inspiring.

