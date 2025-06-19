Land Heir Wanted To Protect Their Property From Surrounding Cattle, But When They Proposed Building A Fence, It Created Family Discord

Inheriting land can feel like a gift, but using it in a different way than others expect can stir up trouble.

AITAH for fencing my land off from the rest of my family My grandfather left me close to 30 acres when he passed. It’s currently part of about 150 fenced-in acres that my cousins have cattle on.

I have no interest in cattle and would prefer them not be on the property once I start building my house in about 3 months. I don’t mind them having to go through mine to get to the rest of theirs. I just have no interest in the cattle.

AITA if I fenced off my acreage from their cows using it?

