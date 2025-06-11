Little Caesars Claims To Be Selling A Pretzel Crust Pizza, But Is That A Lie?

If there’s one thing Americans are good at, it’s pizza crust innovation.

You wanna talk crust depth? We got everything from Chicago to Detroit to New York style. Ingredients? All over the place. And we will STUFF that crust with anything God in his infinite mercy will tolerate.

But have we, at long last, just run out of ideas?

That is a question implicit in this video from hey_k_47:

“Ordered the pretzel crust pizza from Little Caesars, and when I said, ‘this is just a cheese pizza with salt on it…'”

“…the manager told me that all they do is add baking soda to the crust to give it color and then put salt on it.”

“So the pretzel crust is literally just a salty cheese pizza.”

@hey_k_47 Hey @Little Caesars you guys should stop advertising it as Pretzel Crust. The manager told me they don’t have actual pretzel crust and can’t refund me because I “got what I ordered” #falseadvertising ♬ original sound – K 👌

A majority of the comment section was dedicated to debating whether this was, in fact, all there is to a pretzel.

Others were just preoccupied with the sodium of it all.

Is it more about the sauce?

But come on, are we really demanding this much from Little Caesars?

Now I want a big cheesy pretzel.

