Little Caesars Claims To Be Selling A Pretzel Crust Pizza, But Is That A Lie?

by Ben Auxier

A Little Caesars pretzel pizza

If there’s one thing Americans are good at, it’s pizza crust innovation.

You wanna talk crust depth? We got everything from Chicago to Detroit to New York style. Ingredients? All over the place. And we will STUFF that crust with anything God in his infinite mercy will tolerate.

But have we, at long last, just run out of ideas?

That is a question implicit in this video from hey_k_47:

A Little Caesars pretzel pizza

“Ordered the pretzel crust pizza from Little Caesars, and when I said, ‘this is just a cheese pizza with salt on it…'”

A Little Caesars pretzel pizza

“…the manager told me that all they do is add baking soda to the crust to give it color and then put salt on it.”

A Little Caesars pretzel pizza

“So the pretzel crust is literally just a salty cheese pizza.”

A majority of the comment section was dedicated to debating whether this was, in fact, all there is to a pretzel.

2025 05 10 14 06 26 Little Caesars Claims To Be Selling A Pretzel Crust Pizza, But Is That A Lie?

Others were just preoccupied with the sodium of it all.

2025 05 10 14 06 49 Little Caesars Claims To Be Selling A Pretzel Crust Pizza, But Is That A Lie?

Is it more about the sauce?

2025 05 10 14 07 06 Little Caesars Claims To Be Selling A Pretzel Crust Pizza, But Is That A Lie?

But come on, are we really demanding this much from Little Caesars?

2025 05 10 14 07 23 Little Caesars Claims To Be Selling A Pretzel Crust Pizza, But Is That A Lie?

Now I want a big cheesy pretzel.

