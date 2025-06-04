Macy’s Kept Harassing This Man Over $6, So He Gave Them A Piece of His Mind And Got The Fee Waived

Some big companies seem to get a kick out of making the lives of their customers miserable over a few bucks.

To me, it seems like wasted time…and I think the guy who wrote this story on Reddit would probably agree with me.

Check out what he did to get even with some pushy folks who gave him a hard time over a few bucks.

I called Macy’s customer service to be petty over 6 bucks of leftover debt and got them to waive it. “I cannot stand the “pay your full balance” that then turns into 5 more payments. It’s just a way to slowly milk you out of more money under the guise of debt. One thing worth pointing out is that I pay for legal assistance through my employee benefits, so I have a notable safety net for stupid stuff like this even if I screw up beyond my wildest dreams and talk myself into trouble. I wouldn’t pay a dime to ask for legal help in a case like this, if it came down to it. I bought a $400 ring for this girl (who I’m no longer dating). Financed it for the upfront discount. Paid 100 bucks the first month, paid the rest the month after. I select “pay full balance” to be done with it.

I don’t think so…

The last couple of days, roughly a month after my final payment, I start getting 5 emails a day from Macy’s, reminding me that I still owe them 6 bucks. Hmmmmmm nah, pretty sure I clicked to pay everything I owe you. The number of emails in and of itself makes me suspect it’s definitely a last ditch effort to squeeze a little more out of me through intimidation and fear of debt. Sure, I know it’s because of the accrued interest that rolled over, and therefore technically legit. Tough. Why? Because they could calculate it and add it to my total, then I’d be more likely to say screw it and pay it along with everything else. Instead they wanna send me 5 emails a day begging me for 6 dollars like a crackhead outside of a gas station. Now I’m interested.

Let’s get this over with.

I call, because I’m bored on a Saturday morning. I eventually get to the right person. I pretty much tell them that within 20 minutes of the phone call this issue will probably have cost them more than 6 dollars, and that if they’re as serious as the emails suggest then they can just take it to collections and cut the bull. Obviously they waived it, of course they aren’t going to move forward over 6 dollars. But I wasted 30 minutes of boredom, saved 6 dollars, and got the small satisfaction of saying “no” to these business practices that are frankly just… trashy. I don’t know how else to put it.”

It is definitely annoying to know you paid off a bill only to be told you owe more money.

All that nonsense over a measly six bucks…

