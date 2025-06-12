Maid Of Honor’s Partner Was Left Out Of Wedding Events, So She Had To Decide Whether To Speak Up Or Keep The Peace For The Bride’s Sake

Destination weddings can be magical, but usually they come with complex expectations and awkward compromises.

When one maid of honor realizes her long-term partner isn’t invited to the rehearsal dinner despite footing major expenses, she begins to question what’s truly fair.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for telling the bride I’m upset by her excluding my partner from the rehearsal dinner? I’m the maid of honor and will be flying with my long-term partner (who I live with) to this destination wedding.

My partner is getting his suit fitted, new belt/shoes, etc. He’s also paying for flights and a hotel for three nights. Not to mention, I am the maid of honor and have spent countless hours and money helping her leading up to the wedding itself.

It seems money is what’s weighing heaviest on everyone’s mind.

I know the initial problem was her future MIL didn’t want to pay for anyone’s (aside from family) dinner at the rehearsal. The solution was to include the wedding party and family only.

I feel awful having my significant other fly somewhere and pay for an entire weekend to be excluded from this.

But the bride is going through a lot on her own.

She’s also a wreck and has been having major panic attacks since getting engaged, so my partner keeps telling me not to bother mentioning it… but I really want to. AITA?

Her discomfort is understandable, but is it worth rocking the boat over?

Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

She may not agree with the MIL’s policy, but maybe it’s best to toe the line for now.

Putting one more thing on an already-stressed bride’s plate likely isn’t the move.

It seems like whoever pays gets the greatest say on the guest list.

Maybe it’s best to just grin and bear it.

Picking a battle rarely ever changes the outcome.

