Man Accidentally Got A Full Tank At The Gas Station Due To No Fault Of His Own, But The Cashier Publicly Shamed Him, Saying He Stole It

We all make honest mistakes.

If you went to the gas station and prepaid for gas, who is at fault if you end up pumping more gas than you paid for?

This man prepaid for $10 of gas, but he later realized that his car’s gas tank was completely full.

When he went back to the gas station, he was really surprised by the cashier’s reaction to the situation.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH For not paying for gas because of the cashier’s incompetence? A few days ago, I went to the gas station to put my last $10 in gas. After paying, I pumped my gas using the automatic trigger thing. While I let the pump run, I cleaned my window with the squeegee because I park under a tree at home, and those birds show no mercy.

This man was surprised to see his gas tank full.

After I heard the click, I put the nozzle back and closed my cap. I got in the car and drove home. When I got home, I noticed my tank was full, and I thought, “How the hell!?”

He returned to the gas station, and one of the cashiers screamed at him.

So 2 days later, I returned to the said gas station to get a drink. When I walked in, I heard a cashier say, “There he goes, girl.” Then, the other cashier turns to me and starts screaming: “You owe me money! You stole gas and they took it out of my check! You need to pay me $35 now!”

He blamed her for not paying attention to her job.

Then, she held her hand out and demanded money. I told her I didn’t even notice it while I was at the pump and screaming at me is not the way to resolve anything, I asked her to put $10 on pump 4, and that’s what she should have done.

But she continued to tell him that he stole gas.

She replied, “Well I want my money! You’re taking food out of my children’s mouths!” I told her it wasn’t my fault she wasn’t doing her job. She said, “I went to smoke a cigarette. And you stole gas while I was taking my break!”

He stood firm on not paying what he owed.

I told her I wasn’t giving her anything. And then, they said I was banned and to leave the property. I told my friend about the situation. He says I should go back and pay them because, technically, I did steal gas. AITA?

It wasn’t his fault.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

You are not at fault, affirms this person.

Here’s a short remark from this person.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Finally, people are on his side.

Problems can be solved quickly if people are willing to calmly talk things through.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.