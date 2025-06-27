Man Announces That He’s Engaged, But It’s Not A Good Surprise For His Brother, Because The Lucky Lady Is His Brother’s Ex

As a general rule, it’s not a good idea to date someone that one of your friends or family members used to date. At the very least, the considerate thing to do would be to give a heads up that you’re thinking about dating a friend or family member’s ex to that family member before starting a romantic relationship.

In today’s story, one man starts dating his other brother’s ex-girlfriend. This is hard enough for the brother to handle, but the situation just keeps getting worse.

AITA for walking out of my parents’ anniversary party when my brother announced his engagement to my ex? I just discovered my brother (29M) has secretly been seeing my college ex-girlfriend (32M) over the past year. We broke up 8 years ago and we’d been going out 4 years prior to the split but we actually knew each other very seriously when we’d been together. I challenged him when I discovered this and he said he didn’t say anything to me b/c he didn’t want me to get angry with him.

Last weekend we celebrated my parents’ 40th anniversary celebration. My brother brought her to the party as his guest without letting me know beforehand. Her arrival with my brother left me shocked since we broke up and I hadn’t laid eyes on her since then. During the meal, they declared their engagement and my mom began crying tears of joy.

I couldn’t take it and left. My brother trailed behind me and we got in a big fight. I told him he should have warned me at the very least. He said I was being self-centered and spoiling our parents’ party.

That evening my dad phoned me telling me I humiliated the family by leaving. I don’t have romantic feelings towards my ex anymore, but the surprise reveal and secrecy at my parents’ celebration feel thoughtless. AITA?

The brother is the one who messed up here by being secretive. Obviously this would be a big shock for OP. A heads up would’ve been the nice way to handle it.

Yes, his brother definitely stole the spotlight from his parents.

This is a funny suggestion!

This person thinks he needs to “grow up.”

It was a mistake to keep the relationship a secret.

