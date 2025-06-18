Man Asked His Girlfriend To Stop Calling Their Baby Her “Bestie,” So She Called Him Cold And Controlling

Parenting styles vary from one person to another.

Sometimes parents come up with cute nicknames for their children, but what would you do if your spouse’s nickname for your baby really bothered you? Would you point it out or ignore it?

This man is a new dad to a one-year-old daughter.

Lately, his girlfriend keeps calling their baby her “little bestie,” and this really bothers him.

Read the story below.

AITA for asking my girlfriend to stop calling our baby “her little bestie”? My girlfriend and I have a 1-year-old daughter. Lately, my girlfriend keeps referring to our kid as “my little bestie” constantly. In person, on social media, everywhere.

Like “Out for lunch with my little bestie.” “My bestie and I are watching Netflix.” “Bestie vibes only.”

This man politely asked his girlfriend to stop calling their baby her “bestie.”

I asked her (nicely, I thought) if she could maybe tone it down. I said it feels kind of weird to call your infant “your bestie” and that maybe, it’s good to let kids just be kids, not mini BFFs. I also admitted it kind of makes me cringe.

She didn’t agree and even called him controlling.

She got defensive and said I was being cold and controlling. She thinks it’s sweet and harmless and says she wants our daughter to feel close to her emotionally as she grows up.

Now, he’s not sure if he’s overreacting.

I’m now wondering if I’m being overly critical. I’m all for her bonding with our daughter. I just personally feel like constantly calling her a “bestie” turns parenting into performative friendship. AITA?

Some parents have their own way of showing off their little ones.

