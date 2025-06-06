Student Earns A Fully Funded Trip To China For His Summer School, But His Sister Resents Him Because She’s Always Wanted To Go And Can’t

Jealousy can turn even the happiest news into a personal slight.

What would you do if you earned a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and your sibling lashed out because they wanted the same thing but couldn’t have it?

Would you skip it to make them feel better?

Or would you follow your dream, even if it upset them?

In the following story, one brother finds himself in this exact dilemma and decides that he can’t pass up an opportunity like this.

Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for going to a summer school located somewhere my sister wants to travel to? I (22M) am a math PhD student in England. A few weeks ago, I applied for a summer school programme in China, and I was admitted with a full-ride scholarship (including flights). My sister (21F) has always been interested in Chinese culture and has long been willing to visit China. Sadly, she never got the opportunity and doesn’t want to travel there on her own due to religious reasons (I am not religious, but she believes that women should not travel on their own without a male companion).

When she broke the news to her sister, it was not well received.

I recently told her over the phone that I had secured funding for the programme, and she immediately said, “That’ll be a monumental waste of time; just admit you want to travel to China!” She immediately ended the call and refused to pick up when I attempted to call her back. I understand that she may feel offended that I am getting the opportunity to travel there while she can’t (for self-imposed reasons), but I nonetheless decided to go despite that. However, I am thinking that I may be a bad brother for disregarding her circumstances and feelings. Not really sure whether that’s a good thing or not. AITA?

Yikes! It seems like his sister would be a bit more understanding.

Let’s see what advice the people over at Reddit have to offer.

He should not let anyone come between him and that trip, especially not someone who’s simply jealous of the location.

