Boyfriend Found Out His Girlfriend Mocked His Clothes With Her Ex Behind His Back, So He Left An Event Feeling Humiliated And Questioning Everything

It’s one thing to laugh about your partner’s quirks in private, but it’s another to turn those jokes into inside humor with your ex.

What would you do if your girlfriend made fun of your appearance with her ex-husband while you were helping with her kids?

Would you laugh it off? Or would you leave before the situation got any more uncomfortable?

In the following story, one man finds himself in this exact situation and opts for the latter option.

Here’s what happened.

Aitah for getting upset my girlfriend made fun of me with her ex husband For context, we were at one of their kid’s sporting events, and I entertained their daughter at the playground while they watched their other child play. When we walked back over, her ex-husband made a comment about my clothes and said I should keep wearing them. I didn’t understand, so I said what, and she said, “Nothing, it’s nothing.”

Then, the truth came out.

I was still confused. So, she finally confessed that she hated the shorts I was wearing. I laughed it off, but was left feeling pretty uncomfortable in what I was wearing, so I ended up leaving. AITA?

Yikes! That had to have been pretty uncomfortable to say the least.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about this.

This person would be mad and just call it quits.

Here’s someone who suggests confronting her.

For this person, she’s giving major red flags.

The lack of respect really bothers this person.

Most people would dump her.

It’s probably a good time for him to think long and hard if she’s someone he wants to be with longterm.

He may find it’s better to get out now.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.