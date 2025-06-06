Man Helped Some Kids Pay For Their Grocery Items Since They Were A Few Dollars Short, But He Didn’t Expect Them To Pay It Forward

Children should be taught honesty and kindness at an early age.

If you worked retail and saw some kids enter your store without their parents, would you judge them based on appearances, or would you give them the benefit of the doubt and assume they’re good kids?

This man working in a grocery store stepped in to help some kids who were a few dollars short.

He thought the kids were the usual troublemakers, so he did not expect the kindness that they showed him.

So three kids and a scooter came into the store… I’m a supervisor at one of the main grocery stores in Australia. I’m currently filling in a shift at another nearby store. At the time, I was manning the self-serve checkouts. I noticed three kids come in by themselves (no parent).

This man instructed the kids not to use their scooter in the store.

One of them was pushing a scooter. Now, these kids were about 10 to 15 years old probably. They looked like your typical trouble making kids you see running around everywhere, although they did comply with instructions when I told them they couldn’t ride their scooter in the store.

The kids noticed their money was short.

One of them grabbed a Kitkat, purchased it, at and started to eat it while the others grabbed a 24 pack of soft drink cans. The two with the soft drink proceeded to come through self-serve and started to put money into the machine, but then they noticed they were short.

He decided to cover $3 for them.

They were discussing urgently about why they were short and if the Kitkat guy did spend their money. Then, one realised he had lost a $5 note. I was feeling in a good mood and spontaneously decided to cover the $3 for them. They were polite and said thanks.

The kids found their $5 bill and offered it to him.

But the reason I’m writing this is for what happened next. One of the kids found the $5 which they actually dropped on the floor outside the store. He came back and offered it to me, which I refused and said they could keep it. They then asked that I take it and if any other customers were a few dollars short, I use it to cover the extra.

He was so proud of the kids’ behavior.

This was their way of paying it forward. I accepted and put the money in our loose change tin. I sort of wished their parents were around so I could tell them they had raised some awesome kids.

What wonderful kids! They definitely surprised him with their kind actions.

You should never judge a book by its cover, especially when it comes to kids.

