Man Misplaced A Hat He Really Liked, So When He Saw His Father-In-Law Wearing It, He Asked For It Back

AITA for saying I wanted my possessions back from someone? The title is a bit vague but let me elaborate. I’m a 29M and my wife 25F are pretty close with her family. Her dad came over the other day and he had a hat on I’ve been missing for some months.

I’ve looked for it intermittently ever since the day I lost it. So in pure surprise I say “Hey there’s my hat?!” He looked a bit confused. I said “My hat I’ve been looking for that for months!” He then pulls it off and he says, “ I thought you’ve known I’ve had it?” He claims “I’ve wore it around you several times?”.

Honestly I had not noticed if he had. If he had then maybe I am TA but he asked me if I wanted it back and I said yes. I bought this hat from work and it took 5 months to come in. I wore it for the first and only time to their house and must have left it. When he gave it to me I said hey I can get you another one.

I walked inside and was grabbing another hat for him but when I walked outside he was sobbing in tears leaving my drive way? I’m now confused because everyone is upset with me for hurting his feelings. I feel like the crime doesn’t equal the punishment.

I offered him the hat back because had I known it would cause such a ruckus I would have never said anything. He refused the hat saying I metaphorically took it off his head. I’m not sure how to feel and I need a bit of a perception check.

