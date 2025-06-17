Man Saw His Brother Double-Dipping While Cooking, And When His Brother Was Planning A Party, He Finally Confronted Him About It

Food safety is crucial, especially if you are feeding a large number of people.

Would you consider it gross if the person preparing your food tasted the food with their fingers and then touched the food with their fingers again?

This man was pretty uncomfortable with his brother’s unsanitary cooking habits.

His brother would frequently taste the food he cooks, dipping his fingers in and putting them in his mouth.

Now, he’s wondering if it was a mistake to tell his brother his thoughts on his cooking habits.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for calling my sibling out for unsanitary cooking for a party? My sibling, who we’ll call S, has a habit of constantly ‘tasting’ as he cooks. He sticks his fingers in and licks them. Then back into the food his fingers and saliva go.

This man does not eat any food that S cooks.

I’ve talked with S. I won’t eat most of the stuff he makes anymore becasue of health concerns. I haven’t said anything in the longest time because we make our own food.

He decided to confront S about it since he is having a party.

But S’s having a party, and in good conscious, I couldn’t watch and not say anything when I knew S was going to serve it to 10 to 20 people. S blew up at me.

S got mad and yelled at him.

I asked if his guests would be ok eating his food if they knew. And he turned it on me, saying I have weird hang ups. He’s come back to yell at me again already saying he won’t be judged.

Now, he’s wondering if he did the right thing.

So, I’m wondering if it’s really just a hangup on my part since when I get sick, it’s harder on me because of prior illness and no one else would mind? AITA? Should I apologize?

His brother isn’t being sanitary when he cooks. Anyone who knew would be bothered by it.

There’s nothing wrong with being honest.

