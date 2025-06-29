Man Specifically Told His Wife That He Doesn’t Want A Coffee Maker For His Birthday, But His Wife Gave Him One Anyway

We all have preferences when it comes to gift-giving.

If you told someone what you didn’t want for your birthday but they got you that exact thing anyway, would you be upset, politely accept the gift, or ask for a gift receipt?

This man made his birthday wishes clear to his wife well in advance.

But when his birthday came, he was pretty disappointed.

Read the story below for all the details.

Wife got me the gift I said I didnt want I had a birthday two months ago. Wife asked for ideas for presents, so I gave her several. Later on, she asked if I would like a coffee maker, and I said no. I drink instant coffee.

This man had a coffee maker and coffee containers that he never used.

I told her I had a coffee maker in the past (Keurig) that routinely broke down and that I constantly had to fix. It became a chore. Also, my MIL has given me a Yeti for Christmas for the past 5 years. I never use them. I even asked my wife to explain to my MIL so my collection would end.

His wife still gave him a Keurig coffee maker and a Yeti.

Then comes my birthday. I open my two gifts. It’s a Keurig coffee maker and a Yeti. Both gifts from my wife. I told her to give me the receipts, so I could return them. AITA?

Maybe she didn’t believe him that he didn’t want them and thought he was hinting at what he really wanted. No, he’s not wrong for wanting to return them.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person suggests returning the items.

This user finds it strange.

This person might feel disappointed or angry, too.

LOL. Here’s a funny suggestion,

Lastly, this person thinks the wife is the one who wants a coffee maker.

Sometimes, the best gift is being heard.

