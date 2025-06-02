Store Owner Thought The Preteen Children Who Walked Into His Store Would Be Unruly, But He Was Surprised By How Polite They Were

Raising financially responsible kids is no easy feat.

If you saw a mom with preteen kids walk into your store, would you assume that they’d misbehave?

This man, who works in a small retail store, often expects kids to be unruly.

So when he saw a mother and her three preteen children come in, he was surprised by their politeness.

So three preteens came into the store with their mom. A mother just came into my (very small) retail store. She was with her three preteen kids. Normally, this spells disaster.

This man was surprised by how polite the teenage kids were.

However, these kids each had a couple of $20s, and they thoughtfully looked through the items in the store before selecting something. Then, they brought it up to the register, buying it with the money from their pockets, and they were being extremely polite.

They also kindly conversed with their mom.

As they left the register, the mom told the kids: “Make sure you save your receipts so we can budget tonight.” One of the kids replied, “I always keep my receipts.” In the most polite way possible.

He was so amazed by how these kids are being raised.

Good on that mom for teaching her kids the value of money and financial planning. Just wanted to share this because unlike most of the dross that comes through, they made my day genuinely better!

That mom certainly seems to be doing a great job!

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

How kids act in public says a lot about the values they’ve been taught at home.

