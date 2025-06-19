Man Wanted To Keep His Childhood Home, So He Changed The Locks To Prevent His Brother From Selling It To Developers

Family homes hold memories that money can’t buy.

If you inherited your childhood home, would you want to keep it in the family, or sell it for a profit?

This man had an agreement to buy his brother’s share of their inherited home, but his brother secretly tried to sell it to developers and real estate investors.

Now, the brother who wants to keep the home in the family is wondering if he went too far by changing the locks.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for changing the locks on inherited house to stop my brother from selling to developers? My brother and I inherited the house we grew up in from our parents. Our parents opened negotiations on a sale between us, and we agreed I would buy out his half of the house simply because I wanted to keep it “in the family.”

This man found out that his brother was secretly showing the house to investors.

I have been saving my money for a number of months since I made this agreement. Last week, I found out what my brother was doing. He has been secretly showing the house to real estate investors, without my knowledge. I guess he hasn’t been able to wait for my check and wants to sell to some developer, who will tear the house down and build condos.

He changed all the locks in the house to prevent his brother from selling it.

Now, I still had the spare key from when I lived there. So, the other day, I went over and changed the locks on the house before he had his investor meeting. Now, he can’t show the house any more, and the deal is falling through. My brother is absolutely livid, and claims that I am sabotaging him financially.

His family is divided as to who was right and wrong.

But, we had an agreement. I am literally buying his half! That house has been in our family for 40 years, and has a ton of sentimental value! Well now, my entire family is getting involved, and it has turned into this enormous drama. Some of the family say I overstepped, while some say he was being shady.

They had a deal! His brother needs to stick to that agreement.

If they are doing business behind your back, maybe it’s time to change the lock.

