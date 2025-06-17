Man Was Closing His Store When A Last-Minute Customer Decided To Come In, But He Never Expected The Customer To Fix The Situation Themselves

Respecting other people’s time is not so common these days.

What would you do if you walked up to a store but noticed that it was almost time for the store to close? Would you rush inside to do your shopping before the employees locked the doors, or would you go back to your car and decide to shop another day?

This man was closing up his store after a long day of work, but a customer parked his car and walked towards the entrance door.

He was thinking of two things he could do to deal with this situation, but before he could make a decision, the customer had already decided for him.

Read the full story below to find out what happened.

It finally happened. I was closing up the store tonight. My cashier was getting the last of the carts from the parking lot. Then, a gentleman parked his car and walked towards the door.

This man had 2 options.

It is 5 minutes past closing and the doors are wide open. I am thinking of two things: Either going to have to tell this guy “sorry we’re closed.” Or wait for him to shop.

But the customer made a quick decision before he even said anything.

Then it happened. He looked at the hours sign posted next to the door, and then he looked at his watch. He said, “Well, I guess I’ll see you guys in the morning.”

What a thoughtful customer!

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

I hate retail, says this person.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person has a similar story.

And finally, this user thinks he might have worked in retail.

Hooray for people who still believe in and respect common courtesy.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.