His Brothers Didn’t Attend His Son’s Birthday Party, So He Got Upset When They Showered Their Younger Sister With Gifts On Her Birthday

Most families have their issues, and the more kids there are, the more issues there seem to be.

This man and his wife have three adult sons and a teenage daughter. Their middle son has a son who is the same age as their daughter.

Their middle son is pretty upset at the way his brothers ignored his son on his birthday, especially when he saw how they treated his sister on her birthday.

Is he right to be upset, or is he acting entitled?

AITA for calling my son’s behavior entitled? My wife and I have 3 boys (39, 38, 24) and a daughter who is 17 now. Our sons adore her. Well, most of them do. But, our middle son doesn’t like her much. He has a 17-year-old son as well.

A few weeks ago was my grandson’s birthday. My oldest was too tired from work and chose not to attend. His wife attended and brought a gift though. My youngest son also decided not to attend because he simply dislikes being around too many teens. My middle son seemed very upset.

Then, a few days ago was my daughter’s birthday. My oldest and youngest sons adore her. They decided to spoil her a little bit. They showered her with gifts.

My middle son looked very angry. He snapped at them. He called us all jerks for “favoring my daughter.”

I told him that my daughter is their sister, his son is not. They are not and will never be the same to his brothers. He needs to get over it and stop acting entitled. He called me a jerk and left the party.

I can see why the middle son is upset. Even if they didn’t shower his son with gifts, they could at least go to the birthday party.

In some families, sibling love is unbalanced.

