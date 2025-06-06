Estranged Mother-in-Law Showed Up Uninvited At Their House, So He Refused And Asked Her To Leave

Some in-laws can demand too much.

What would you do if an estranged in-law showed up at your door and wanted to stay with you? Would you let them stay or tell them to leave?

This man was surprised when his mother-in-law showed up at their house and demanding that they let her stay with them.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for refusing to let my mother in law live in my house I’m 27M and I just got married 3 months ago to my now wife. My mother-in-law was emotionally absent in my wife’s childhood. This caused a lot of emotional pain. She still needs therapy because of it.

This man’s mother-in-law wanted to stay at their house.

Yesterday, my MIL showed up to our house. She said that she could live here because she raised my wife. She was completely forgetting the trauma she caused her.

She was trying to bully his wife, so he said no.

She tried to intimidate my wife into letting her stay. My father-in-law divorced her for cheating on him many times. So, I stopped her and told her to leave. She then threw a tantrum, like a full 4-year-old’s tantrum.

She has some nerve to just show up at their door and expect them to let her stay there!

Throwing an adult tantrum is not the way to get your way.

