Military Guy’s New Boss Wanted Everyone To Take Time Off, So Everyone Signed Up For Their Time Off At The Same Time

Boss wants us to enjoy days off due to extra work. Bet. Story is some months old already – In my job(military), we get a decent number of extra hours when we work on the weekends, around 60-65.

Which is normally happening not so often due to the amount of personnel which can work on the weekends. Due to some mismanagement, paternal leaves etc etc. Our “weekend workforce” for this specific position was now consisting of max. 7 people.

Therefore, as you can imagine, within some month we all got some huge extra hours. The extra hours are normally per regulation to be taken in free time, but since we all know how that would end, we mostly get them paid out. Cue in – our new boss-boss. He was all pro family and pro off time.

So when we asked our boss how he(boss-boss) would like to proceed regarding the extra hours, he told us “the regulation is to prioritize free time, not the money. So do that”. 5 of us, told him (boss) on different occasions within the same week, that this will be a catastrophe but he(boss-boss) demanded that we take our time off. Cue in – malicious compliance. In the middle of the month, we all submitted our time-off requests to use up our extra hours, which our boss approved, since we’re now prioritizing our free time.

Starting at the end of the month, we each had scheduled leave. The work schedules are planned monthly and approved about a week before the new month begins. Each of us had accumulated between 200 and 500 extra hours, which meant we were taking anywhere from about 1 month (based on a 41-hour workweek) to up to 11 weeks off, depending on the amount of time each person had built up.

When our plans guy was coming around asking which weekend shifts we want to do, we all told him that we are having days off. He went full panic since the boss and boss-boss obviously are waiting for a set plan by the end of the week. The solution was, that people from other companies in the battalion had to come into our unit and work there on the weekends.

After our scheduled leaves, we were all allowed again to get our extra hours paid, since our boss-boss had a nice talk with our grand-boss (had to use the term, since I saw it in another post today), after the other boss-boss’s of the battalion complained. Sometimes the military is a fun space.

