Mom Signed Her Daughter Up For Classes At The Gym, But Then She Realized Her Daughter’s Stepmom Had Gotten The Gym To Change The Contact Information

Would you be upset if your local gym let someone who was not you change the information on your account to their information yet left the payment information the same?

I’d be furious, and so is the mom in this story!

It’s a little more complicated because the person who changed the info is the mom’s daughter’s stepmom. Yikes!

Let’s see how this happened.

AITAH for getting mad about my gym letting my husband’s ex wife gain my account information? My ex and I have been divorced for about 8 years. It was a high conflict divorce/custody case that caused me a lot of trauma. We are both remarried. I attend a fitness studio occasionally and created an account (my account) for my 14 year old daughter to start taking classes- she had only taken about two over winter break.

There’s a big problem.

I received a text yesterday confirming an upcoming reservation in a class. I didn’t make this reservation and noticed my account was logged out so I immediately called the fitness studio. Apparently my ex husband’s new wife (the 14 yo’s stepmom) was in the same gym and asked the front desk to change all the contact information on my daughter’s account (also mine)- address, email address, phone number, etc. but not my payment information. So she could log into said account and have access to my payment/billing info.

She’s rightfully furious.

Am I the jerk for being absolutely livid over this? I feel like a complete breach of privacy has happened. I’m mad at the studio for allowing it to happen and for the stepmom for not asking me about it or just creating a separate account for my daughter with her own payment information. The fitness studio has not really taken any blame but offered to change the account info back- they state they weren’t alarmed because the stepmom has the same last name as my daughter.

She made her feelings clear to everyone involved.

Apparently the stepmom was trying to sign my daughter up for classes over the summer but she never consulted with me before changing , and locking me out of my account. I let the fitness studio, and my ex husband, have it.. and basically told them this is wrong on so many levels but now I’m a little embarrassed and honestly worried my ex will use this against me somehow. AITAH?

That fitness studio really messed up! They shouldn’t have agreed to change the contact information. Couldn’t they see that the payment info was in someone else’s name and not the stepmom’s name? That should’ve been a red flag.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Time to cancel that gym membership!

She should really talk to the manager or owner.

Or she should call the police.

She could sue the gym.

This could really backfire for the gym.

That gym made a really big mistake!

